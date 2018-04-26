Woman Injured During Pot Store Attack

PORTLAND, Ore.–Police are looking for a man and woman who attacked a customer inside a Northeast Portland pot shop. The woman says she saw the couple arguing with the store clerk at One Draw Two Dispensary at 117th and Northeast Halsey a week ago Wednesday. When she stepped in an told them they were going to jail the female suspect started punching her repeatedly. The guy jumped in and did the same thing even pulled her by her hair. All of this was captured on video surveillance. The woman had a concussion and a knee injury. Police need help finding the suspects.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW