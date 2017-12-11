Woman Hospitalized In Corbett Winds Create Closures

PORTLAND, Ore.— A woman was hospitalized after a tree fell into her home in Corbett. She had upper body injuries and was rushed to the hospital. ODOT has Closed part of the Historic highway between Larch Mt. Road and Bridal Veil. Trees, Rock and other debris have fallen on the road. The National weather Service those winds Gusting to 60 could last through the Day. ODOT will not let crews into the area until the winds die down.

Temperatures at freezing or below have made Multnomah county open its sever weather shelter. Imago Dei Christian Church on SE Ankeny opened at 8:30 last night and will stay open to those who need a warm place through 7 AM This morning.