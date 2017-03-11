Woman Hit By Car

By Mark Workhoven
|
Mar 11, 4:38 AM

Portland, Oregon – A car ran into a woman in Northeast Portland, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. It happened around 9 PM Friday on Northeast 82nd Avenue. The woman was taken to a hospital and the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.
During the investigation into the accident, another driver hit a police cruiser that had come to the scene of the crash. There were no injuries in that crash, however.

And there was a four-car crash in downtown Portland Friday night. The crash happened right before 11 PM on Southwest Naito Parkway and Market Street. One of the cars rolled over, and several people are injured.

