Woman Found Dead In Downtown Portland

Portland, Oregon – A death investigation is underway in downtown Portland. Police were called to Southwest 2nd and Ash just after 11pm last night after an injured woman was found laying on the sidewalk. People tried to help her, but she died.

Sergeant Chris Burley says it’s not clear yet how the woman died. Homicide detectives have been on the scene investigating but they say there is no danger to the public. We also spoke to Joe who’s a bouncer at a nearby club. He say’s sometimes he’s worried about going to work and can feel unsafe at times.

Second Avenue was closed overnight between SW Oak and Burnside for the investigation. Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about the case, if you have including surveillance video.

We hope to learn the identity of the victim today.

On Monday, May 21, 2018, at 11:08 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the report of an injured person lying on the sidewalk on Southwest 2nd Avenue between Southwest Ash Street and Southwest Ankeny Street.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and located an adult female on the east sidewalk of Southwest 2nd Avenue. Responding officers provided the injured person with emergency first aid; however, when emergency medical responders arrived, they determined the woman was deceased.

Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail will lead this death investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division, members of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, and a representative from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office have also responded to assist with this investigation.

Southwest 2nd Avenue is closed to all traffic between Southwest Oak Street and Southwest Burnside Street during this investigation.

Based on the initial investigation there is not believed to be a danger to the community in regards to this death investigation.

Anyone who was information, including possible video surveillance, of this investigation should contact the Detective Division’s Homicide Detail at 503-823-0479.

Images courtesy of KXL’s Brandon Ison.