Woman Found Dead In House Fire

NEWBERG, Ore. (KGW) – A woman was found dead in a house fire in Newberg Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1900 block of Paradise Drive just before 10 a.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. The 911 caller reported smoke coming from the home and said no one responded to knocks at the door.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the second floor of the house. Crews found a deceased woman upstairs, a TVF&R spokesperson said.

A dog escaped the fire.

Efforts to fight the fire were slowed by “a significant amount of debris and clutter in the home.”

Newberg police and a medical examiner are working to determine the woman’s cause of death. Her name and age were not immediately released but fire officials referred to her as elderly.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.