Eagle Creek, Or. – A 26 year old Eugene woman was killed last night when the car she was driving left the road, went into a ditch, hit a power pole and then flipped over. Oregon State Police says Brianna Kemper was traveling near the intersection of Highway 211 and Highway 224 just after 7 p.m. last night.

It’s not known why she left the road. Kemper was pronounced dead at the scene.