Woman Dead, Three Kids Hurt In Highway 47 Crash

BANKS, Ore. — A Forest Grove woman died and three children were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon.

Highway 47 was closed at Northwest Greenville Road south of the Banks city limits for several hours because of the crash.

The Forest Grove Fire Department responded at 1:41 p.m. to the crash involving a full-size pickup and small crossover SUV.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, 28-year-old Nichele Brook Akers of Forest Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 35-year-old Joseph M. Poetter of Banks, and the front-seat passenger, 33-year-old Heather Poetter of Banks, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The couple and their three children, who were also in the truck at the time of the crash, were taken by ambulance to OHSU with minor injuries.

There was snow on the road and cars in the ditch on the highway near the scene of the crash, firefighters reported.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they can’t officially confirm the crash was weather-related because Oregon State Police are in charge of the case, but did confirm that there have been “multiple weather-related crashes on the west side of the county because of snow.”

OSP said weather and road conditions are considered a factor in the crash.