Woman Arrested in Shooting of Man at Portland Strip Club

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police are investigating two shootings early Friday, one of which might have been self-inflicted.

A 19-year-old man with four gunshot wounds to his legs was found at an intersection in East Portland. A police spokesman says officers who tried to provide aid noticed the teen had a gun. He agreed to drop the weapon and was taken to a Portland hospital.

Investigators say it’s unclear if the injuries are self-inflicted.

Meanwhile, police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused of a shooting a man during an argument at a strip club on North Columbia Boulevard. The victim was hit in the shoulder and police say he will survive.