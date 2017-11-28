Woman Arrested for Sex Abuse of Boy

LAKEVIEW, Ore. (AP) – A Lakeview woman has been arrested on charges of having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old boy more than a decade ago.

The Herald and News reported Tuesday that authorities say 39-year-old Ronda Lynn Easton had the relationship with the boy when she was between 26 and 27 in Klamath County during an 18-month period beginning in January 2004.

Court documents do not describe the nature of the relationship.

Easton has pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

If found guilty, Easton faces at least 75 months in prison. She was ordered held on $50,000 bail.