Wolf Killed in Self-Defense
Salem Ore – A 38-year-old hunter says he shot and killed a wolf that was “running directly at him” in northeast Oregon’s Union County. The Oregon State Police said the hunter, who wasn’t named, won’t be charged because it’s believed he was acting in self-defense. The incident marks the first time that a wolf has been reported shot in self-defense in Oregon since they began returning to the state in the late 1990s.