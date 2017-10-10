WITNESSES: Pedestrian Hit and Fires Gunshot at Driver

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police and Portland State University Campus Police responded Tuesday to a report of a gunshot on Southwest 11th Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that a four door car hit a pedestrian as the pedestrian crossed the street. But, shortly after being hit, the pedestrian fired one gunshot at the white sedan. After firing the gun, police say the pedestrian got into a car and drove away.

Officers haven’t found anyone with injuries from the altercation, but they did find evidence of gunfire. If you know anything, you’re asked to call police.