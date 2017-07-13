In Brief: Wish Upon is not a movie I’d “wish upon” anyone.



Budding teen star Joey King (Independence Day: Insurgence) stars in an insipid horror movie of the ilk produced in bunches these days. No predictable ghost in this one but it is a twist on the genie in the bottle and has a demon in a music box who grants wishes. The granting comes at a high cost which means predictable, dragged out and highly manipulative deaths for this character and that.

Horror movies have always been more miss than hit. Pack in teens and add cliche teen characters to the mix and the miss factor increases exponentially. King’s high school geek wishes for all kinds of important stuff like a boy falling in love with her, money and ever-lasting popularity. You know, empty, self-absorbed teen stuff in an empty, totally self-absorbed teen-oriented movie.

This isn’t a film that I’d — pun intended — wish upon anyone.

Director: John R. Leonetti

Stars: Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Hi Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Sydney Park, Shannon Purser, Elizabeth Rohm, Josephine Langford, Sherilyn Fenn

Rated PG-13 for mature themes — if you can call a teen-aimed horror story mature — and violence. Give it a 1 — and that’s being generous — on Average Joe Movie’s 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Tags: Wish Upon, Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Horror, Predictable Horror Premise, Demon,Hi Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Sydney Park, Shannon Purser, Elizabeth Rohm, Josephine Langford, Sherilyn Fenn

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Email him!