Winter Wx Advisory: More Snow On Mountain Passes

Mt Hood, Oregon – As it starts to rain around Portland… the mountain passes are getting snow. Just ask KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds:

So do you have your chains or traction tires ready? There’s a new winter weather advisory in place starting later this morning. Joining us live to talk about the latest forecast is Colby Newman with the National Weather Service in Portland.

More From NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

245 AM PDT Thu Nov 2 2017

Northern Oregon Cascades-

Including the cities of Government Camp, Detroit,

and Santiam Pass

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, heaviest at higher

elevations, lower amounts near the passes. Snow will develop

near the passes in the afternoon and evening. Snow level

lowering to around 4500 this afternoon and around 3500 ft

tonight.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…11 AM today to 5 AM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Look for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.