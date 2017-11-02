Winter Wx Advisory: More Snow On Mountain Passes

Mt Hood, Oregon – As it starts to rain around Portland… the mountain passes are getting snow. Just ask KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds:
So do you have your chains or traction tires ready? There’s a new winter weather advisory in place starting later this morning. Joining us live to talk about the latest forecast is Colby Newman with the National Weather Service in Portland.
More From NWS:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
245 AM PDT Thu Nov 2 2017
Northern Oregon Cascades-
Including the cities of Government Camp, Detroit,
and Santiam Pass
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, heaviest at higher
elevations, lower amounts near the passes. Snow will develop
near the passes in the afternoon and evening. Snow level
lowering to around 4500 this afternoon and around 3500 ft
tonight.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…11 AM today to 5 AM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Look for reduced visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.