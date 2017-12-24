Winter Weather Advisory For Portland

Portland, ORE - We spoke with Jeremiah Pyle with the National Weather Service about today's Winter Weather Advisory at around 12:30 pm.

The full Winter Weather Advisory is below....

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 127 PM PST Sun Dec 24 2017 ...ANOTHER PERIOD OF SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation occurring. Snow will increase late this afternoon, and mix with freezing rain from the south and west during the evening. The snow and ice will result in difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, with localized amounts up to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of around two tenths are expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area and Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 1 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.