Winter Storm Watch For Portland Area On Super Sunday

Portland, Ore. — Here we go again. Another possible snow storm for the Portland area is on tap for Sunday. The National Weather Service says the snow could start as early as Sunday morning and last through Monday afternoon. Forecasters however say this event is still a ways out and may not develop. Stay connected to FM News 101 KXL for the very latest on this latest Winter Storm Watch. Portland’s Morning News Saturday Edition spoke with NWS Meteorologist Shawn Weagle, who says they are confident the valley floor will see some snow. Of course the forecast may change but as of right now they say it’s about a 70% chance we’ll see a couple inches, with about a 30% chance it turns into more than six inches. Weagle also throws in there’s a chance we see no snow at all on the valley floor, it all depends on the temps and one or two degrees will make all the difference.

NWS Statement – 5:57 AM PST SAT FEB 4 2017:

SIGNIFICANT AND WIDESPREAD SNOW POSSIBLE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY FOR SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON. WHILE ONE WINTER STORM WINDS DOWN ACROSS NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON, ANOTHER APPEARS TO BE TAKING SHAPE FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAY.

LOW PRESSURE MOVING ACROSS WESTERN OREGON THIS MORNING WILL MOVE ACROSS THE CASCADES TODAY. LIKELY ALLOWING ENOUGH ONSHORE FLOW TO PUSH THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND HOOD RIVER VALLEY ABOVE FREEZING AND THUS ENDING THE ONGOING SNOW AND ICE EVENT. HOWEVER THIS SAME LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL DRAPE A FRONT ACROSS WESTERN OREGON. WHILE LOW PRESSURE NORTHEAST OF HAWAII ADDS INCREASING MOISTURE TO THE FRONT TONIGHT AND SUNDAY.

MEANWHILE COLD AIR IS EXPECTED TO UNDERCUT THE MOISTURE WHICH MAY CAUSE THE RAIN TO CHANGE OVER TO SNOW DOWN TO THE LOWEST ELEVATIONS SUNDAY. THE COMBINATION OF SUBTROPICAL MOISTURE AND ARCTIC COLD HAS THE POTENTIAL TO RESULT IN A MAJOR SNOW EVENT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON. HOWEVER.. THE DETAILS REGARDING SNOW LEVELS AND AMOUNTS REMAIN HIGHLY UNCERTAIN…AS EVEN MINOR CHANGES IN THE EVOLUTION OF THIS PATTERN CAN HAVE MAJOR CONSEQUENCES FOR WHAT IS EXPERIENCED ON THE GROUND.