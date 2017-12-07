Winds Feisty Overnight Especially East

PORTLAND, Ore.– Falling trees because of gusty winds in the Portland area. In Troutdale lights blew out on the City Christmas Tree. A Truck Driver told FM News 101 he say garbage cans all over the place in Gresham. On the Westside yesterday afternoon Germantown road was closed for several hours between Skyline and Kaiser road because of falling trees caught in power lines. The trees were cut up and the roads reopened before the evening commute.

The National Weather service says a wind advisory remains in effect until 6:00 P.M. tonight