In Brief: Wind River is an intense mystery with a less than intense but fitting climax.



Here’s the story. It’s set on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker, Captain America) stars as Cory Lambert. He works for the state wildlife department and is known for his hunting and tracking skills. While on the reservation to visit with his son, Lambert is asked to track some Mountain Lions who have killed some cattle. While on the trek he discovers the brutally murdered body of a young woman.

Since it’s on Indian land, the FBI is brought into the case to help local authorities. In this case it is Elizabeth Olsen’s (I Saw the Light) Jane Banner. She’s totally out of her league and begs Lambert to help her solve the case.

They’re helped by Graham Greene’s reservation policeman. BTW, it’s wonderful to see Greene in about anything. He’s so natural and so low-key and always so good. Greene is in this plenty but doesn’t have a lot to do.

Actually no one has much to do. Renner gets to be Renner. He’s the strong, silent type and silence is his thing in this film. Renner is pretty good at it so no complaints here. Olsen is also very good and is an interesting young actress who just keeps getting better as she moves through her career. And Olsen always picks interesting roles so she’s not just another pretty face.

But nothing in this movie is pretty. Maybe some of the scenery but not the plot or most of the characters.

Wind River is writer Taylor Sheridan’s first major release foray into the art of directing. Storytelling from a writing standpoint is one thing, turning a story into reality is quite another. Is Sheridan a good director? He won the best director award at Cannes for this movie.

They loved his work. I didn’t.

This isn’t saying Wind River isn’t a good movie. I’ll give it a positive review. The trouble is Sheridan’s story. It has nowhere satisfying to go and while it is a mystery and not a bad one, when it comes time to unveil the killer the solution pops out in a very awkward way.

Kind of ruined the movie.

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Stars: Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal,Gil Birmingham, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, Jon Bernthal

Rated R for mature themes, violence, language. This is a sometimes intense thriller that is riveting in spots and riveting enough to recommend but barely. Give it a 3 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Tags: Wind River, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal,Gil Birmingham, Julia Jones, Kelsey Asbille, Jon Bernthal, Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water, mystery, Indian reservation

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.