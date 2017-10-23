Wind Beneath Her Wings And Then Some

from La Femme Magnifique, photos by Byron Beck.

For almost 50 years, Roxy LaRoy Neuhardt was by the side of Portland’s most famous drag queen Darcelle. The two were the driving force behind drag shows at Darcelle’s for decades and served as role models for up-and-coming young drag queens. Roxy was a force on the stage and behind the scenes says Portland gadfly Byron Beck. He had been sick for some time but even as he moved slower, he still never missed a Broadway Show at Keller Auditorium, if he could help it. Beck said Roxy “wasn’t a quitter, and it was all about the glitter.” Darcelle once described Roxy as his first date and his first love. Professionally, the two were inseparable and friends say the finished each other’s sentences. Beck says he doesn’t know how he died but he does know it happened fast…and they’re all very saddened by it.