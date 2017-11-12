Wind Advisory In Portland In Effect Starting At 7 A.M. Monday

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM PST Monday.
* WINDS…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* TIMING…Mid morning Monday until early evening, strongest in
the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power
lines. Scattered power outages are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be
31 to 39 mph or gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph. Winds of
these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra
precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use
caution until the winds subside.
For additional weather information visit our web site at
www.weather.gov/portland