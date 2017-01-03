Wind Advisory In Effect For Portland From 6 pm Tonight Until 4 pm Tomorrow

Portland, Or. – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Portland starting at 6 o’clock tonight and lasting until 4 o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Forecaster Paul Tollefson says Portland could see wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour. He says Crown Point in the Columbia Gorge could see gusts up to 80 miles per hour or so.

Tollefson says “I think these are winds strong enough that we might see a little tree damage, which could cause some power disruptions; uh, aren’t out of the question either.”