Wilsonville PD Seek ‘Ride Share Bandit’

RELEASE FROM CLACKAMUS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

In the early afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, a suspect took a ride-sharing vehicle from downtown Portland to the Umpqua Bank in north Wilsonville — which he then robbed using a demand note. A suspect photo is attached, and detectives are seeking tips from the public to help them ID the robber, dubbed the “Ride-Share Bandit.”

The suspect is described as an African-American male in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark-colored sunglasses and an Adidas track suit. A photo of the suspect is attached.

This suspect fled the scene via the ride-share, exiting the vehicle near the Fred Meyer in Northwest Portland. The driver was unaware a crime had been committed. Detectives interviewed the driver, who is NOT a suspect in this case.

TIPS SOUGHT

Wilsonville PD detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the Ride-Share Bandit. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case # 17-25691.

Two Clackamas County cities — Happy Valley and Wilsonville — contract with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to provide municipal police services.