Wilson And Ciara Hold Press Conference: Bring MLB to Portland

Portland, OR – In a press conference Saturday afternoon, Russell Wilson and Ciara shared how excited they are to be a part of bringing Major League Baseball to Portland…

See the press conference here

For now read more here:

Portland, OR – June 1, 2018 – Local management group Portland Diamond Project (PDP) announced Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara have signed on as owner/investors in PDP’s campaign to bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland, according to PDP managing director and spokesman Mike Barrett.

“We believe Portland is the next great Major League Baseball city, and that’s why Ciara and I are excited to announce we are a part of the Portland Diamond Project,” Russell Wilson said. “It is time for MLB in Portland.”

“Athletics has always been important to me. As a young girl growing up in Atlanta, I was a tomboy who ran track and worked the hot dog stand at Turner Field,” said Ciara. “I am excited about the opportunity to bring the comradery of the game to the city of Portland. I want to see this vision come to life and empower more women owners in major sports franchises.”

The Seattle Seahawks star quarterback, who led the team to a Super Bowl victory in his second season, and the platinum recording artist, who has been dominating the stage nearly 15 years, look forward to having a significant role in Portland’s MLB team. Owning a professional sports franchise has long been one of Wilson’s dreams. He is also a partner in an initiative to bring an NBA franchise back to Seattle.

“Having Russell and Ciara sign on as owners and investors in PDP is game-changing, and has elevated our campaign significantly,” PDP founder and president Craig Cheek said. “I got to know Russell and Ciara when we signed Russell to his Nike endorsement deal. I saw firsthand their passion, pursuit of excellence and impact they bring to every endeavor. We know they will bring that same energy, sense of legacy and entrepreneurialism to the Portland Diamond Project.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement regarding the Russell Wilson announcement and the news the Portland Diamond Project is talking with the Port of Portland to use the Terminal 2 site as a possible location for a Major League Baseball Stadium.

“Watching the Portland Diamond Project steadily gain momentum over the past few months has been exciting, especially in light of today’s announcement that Russell Wilson and Ciara have signed on as investors. Bringing a Major League Baseball team to Portland could have many extremely positive economic and social ramifications for the city, and I look forward to looking hearing more about the possibilities of this initiative.”