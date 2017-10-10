What Will It Take To Change Their Plates?

The Vancouver Police Department plans to use volunteers to remind people it’s against the law for residents to have their vehicles registered out of state. Police say their research shows up to 9.7% of Vancouver residents are registering their cars and trucks in another state. That’s often Oregon, where license fees are less expensive than Washington. Vancouver Police say the non-compliance costs the city $300,000 in potential lost revenue for transportation improvements. If these license cheats don’t get legal, WHAT should be done?