Will Portland Rename A Street After Harvey Milk?

Should Portland rename part of SW Stark after Harvey Milk, the gay San Francisco supervisor who was gunned down almost 40 years ago? A coalition has formed to advance the effort. Here is the news release it issued.

Portland, OR – A grassroots coalition in Portland has come together to propose renaming the 13 blocks of SW Stark Street in downtown Portland in honor of national LGBTQ hero Harvey Milk. The coalition includes over three quarters of the commercial entities on SW Stark Street, as well as dozens of community groups, LGBTQ community organizations, and other members of the downtown business community.

These leaders believe renaming this street after Harvey Milk, a prominent LGBTQ rights activist and one of the first openly LGBTQ elected officials in American history, will help cement Portland as a fair-minded city that honors its LGBTQ citizens’ struggle for equality. The naming of Harvey Milk Street would recognize this part of Portland for its cultural and historical significance to the LGBTQ community.

“The LGBTQ community is under attack daily by this administration. Renaming SW Stark St. after gay activist and icon Harvey Milk will send a powerful message to LGBTQ youth that they are valued and respected,” said Basic Rights Oregon’s Mikki Gillette.

Portland has already demonstrated its commitment to equality and social justice by renaming several of its streets after well-known leaders of civil rights movements – Martin Luther King, Jr, Blvd in 1990; Naito Parkway in 1996; Rosa Parks Way in 2007; and César E. Chávez Blvd in 2009.

“Honoring the LGBTQ equality movement is a decisive next step in Portland’s journey to celebrate all who live here. As a business owner on SW Stark, this effort is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate Portland’s values in our business community, and we’re so thrilled that is has received such widespread support,” said Lisa Schroeder, Chef/Owner of Mother’s Bistro & Bar.

The community coalition, announced today, believes SW Stark Street in downtown Portland is the perfect location for this designation. SW Stark Street was once a center of LGBTQ culture in Portland. As the LGBTQ community has grown in Portland to areas well beyond SW Stark Street, so too has SW Stark become emblematic of the diversity and community values demonstrated by current local business owners.

“I am proud to add my enthusiastic support to this proposal to recognize Harvey Milk here in Portland. He was a role model of courage and honesty for our country,” said Governor Barbara Roberts.

A formal application is being submitted to the Portland Bureau of Transportation to begin the renaming process. In addition, the coalition is reaching out to the Bureau of Transportation about commemorating other leaders & aspects of the LGBTQ movement along this same street.

About Harvey Milk:

Harvey Milk was a national leader in the early stages of the LGBTQ civil rights movement. When he won a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977, he became the first openly LGBTQ American elected to public office. The following year, he was assassinated by an anti-gay activist and former member of the Board of Supervisors, Dan White, who also murdered San Francisco’s pro-equality mayor. The scope of Milk’s activism extended well beyond San Francisco – Milk helped in the effort to defeat the anti-LGBTQ Measure 51 in Eugene in 1978, a critical campaign in Oregon’s fledgling LGBTQ civil rights movement. To this day, Milk’s legacy and message of hope continues to inspire young LGBTQ people around the world.

In 2009, President Barack Obama posthumously awarded Harvey Milk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making him the only LGBTQ activist to ever receive this highest award. Other cities – most recently Salt Lake City – have named streets and plazas after him to show their commitment to diversity.

“I know that you can’t live on hope alone, but without it, life is not worth living. And you, and you, and you, and you have got to give them hope.” – Harvey Milk in his famous Hope Speech in 1977.

ENDORSEMENTS:

Enthusiastic support for this effort has come from local community leaders, LGBTQ organizations, and businesses in the downtown neighborhood. A partial list, which continues to grow, is below:

