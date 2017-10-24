Will You Get Trained to Help?

Two weeks ago, a brilliant designer friend reached out and said, “You know those people who are in crisis, but never ask for help? That’s not going to be me. Help.”

One week ago, a fifteen-year-old girl wrote, “I lost my dad six months ago to suicide. No, I’m not okay, no I’m not fine, I have no idea why he died. Do you?

And today, there’s another message in my inbox from a mother who is frightened her sixteen-year-old son is going to attempt suicide.

The irony is, if any of these people were having a physical health crisis, they would know exactly where to go, i.e., urgent care, the emergency room, or their family physician. But with behavioral or mental health challenges, there’s no roadmap, there are no free-standing mental health pop-in clinics, and there’s certainly no public discussion about how or where to go for help for yourself or a loved one.

So, I’m offering to deputize you. Would you be the one person who is open to discussing these kinds of issues with friends, neighbors or even kids in crisis? Would you be willing to become a supporter of the anti-stigma movement, “Keep Oregon Well?” www.KeepOregonWell.com

Are you interested in training to help someone in crisis? http://www.gettrainedtohelp.com

I’m not a psychiatrist or a social worker. But, in each of the cases above, I was able to listen compassionately and refer. That’s all it takes. One in four people suffer from a mental health condition. You could be the one to make a difference.