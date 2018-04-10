Wildlife Officials Allow Rancher to Kill Two Wolves

BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon wildlife officials will allow a cattle rancher to kill two wolves from a new pack in Baker County along the Idaho border.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday the wolves had killed three calves and hurt four more over a two-day period.

The rancher had requested the right to kill the entire pack, but ODFW set the limit at two animals.

The rancher has until May 4 to kill up to two wolves and Oregon wildlife officials can also kill them.

The wolves were designated as a new pack after a winter count showed it has eight wolves.

Wolf advocates criticized ODFW’s decision and said it was inhumane to allow the killing when the breeding female in the pack is pregnant.