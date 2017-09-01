WildFires Mean Travel Delays Between Valley And Central Oregon

Salem, Or. – The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning people travelling between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon to get ready for delays because of firefighting activities. Areas around the OR 22/U.S. 20 routes from Detroit Lake through the Santiam Pass and to Sisters have a number of active wildfires that are causing both road closures and delays.

ODOT says just west of Santiam Pass, it has been forced to use a pilot car to direct two-way traffic for 1.5 miles on U.S. 20 because of firefighting activities. It says travelers should expect flagging with a pilot car that will be used from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It says both lanes will be open in the evening between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. But it says the pilot car could be activated at any time depending on the fire situation.

ODOT says the delays are expected to continue over the next few days as temperatures increase and the fire behavior and fire danger also increase. It suggests you go to TripCheck.com before you head out the door.