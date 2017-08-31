Wildfires Have Caused Officials To Cancel Cycle Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The 30th edition of the Cycle Oregon recreational bike ride has been canceled because of wildfires.

Cycle Oregon executive director Steve Schulz announced the news Thursday, citing fire danger and unhealthy, smoke-filled air. He said the event’s first-ever cancellation is a disappointment, but “sometimes the risks far outweigh the potential benefits.”

The annual event attracts about 2,000 riders and takes place in different part of the state.

This year’s ride had been scheduled to start Sept. 9 in Central Oregon and end there a week later. Riders would have covered 490 miles (789 kilometers), much of it in areas where firefighters are expected to be battling wildfires for the next several weeks.