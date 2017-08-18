Wildfires Cause Thousands To Stand By For Evacuation

Marion County, Oregon – With the total Solar Eclipse just three-days away people keep crowding into Oregon. But wildfires could dash their eclipse viewing dreams. The French Fire burning near Highway 22 in Detroit may be small, but it’s the most threatening of the fires that are clogging traffic. This comes as thousands of eclipse seekers head to Highway 22 for the big event.

Marion isn’t the only county coping with eclipse traffic and wildfires. A fire burning in the Grants Pass-area near I-5 is slowing eclipse travelers coming from the south. The wildfire in the Sisters-area, in the path of totality, is forcing people to pack up and get ready to evacuate.

If you’re traveling on highway 26: the Nena Fire near Warm Springs has burned 40-THOUSAND-acres, jumped containment lines, and sparked new evacuation orders.

Wildfire smoke is a hazard that may force the evacuations of thousands of eclipse viewing hopefuls, it’s such a problem, emergency medical teams are getting ready.

Marion County emergency workers are scrambling to put together a medical crew, on the Detroit Ranger station.

They’re worried about the hundreds of thousands of people heading into the path of large, smokey wildfires.