Wildfire Strands Over 100 Hikers

Over a hundred hikers became trapped when a 200-acre fire broke out about a mile above the Eagle Creek Trail in Cascade Locks. A plume of smoke could be seen for miles over the Columbia Gorge. The fire broke out Saturday around 4:30 pm, and firefighters say it was human-caused. The trail and nearby roads were closed, and 157 hikers were stranded by heavy smoke. Three of those hikers were found by search and rescue Saturday night and airlifted from the trail by the National Guard. Nobody has been hurt.

Another 14 hikers were escorted from the area by the Forest Service, as well as several campers. But another 140 hikers are still there and will evacuate later today. Rescue workers have brought them supplies and they are safely away from the fire.