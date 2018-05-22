Wildfire Season Expected To Be High

PORTLAND, Ore.– The Northwest Coordination Center says it’s expecting a fire season much like what we had in 2015. This spring has not been very wet. That means trouble moving forward. A hotter, drier, Summer is expected. Last year over 1 million acres burned up in the Northwest . 118 fires met large fire criteria. In Oregon the largest complex fire was the Chetco Bar 191,125 acres were destroyed. Some of the areas being watched closely right now include Prinville, Redmond and Zigzag