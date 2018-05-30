Wild or farmed? Diamonds, that is.
By Lucinda Kay
|
May 30, 2018 @ 7:26 PM
Farming Diamonds

Diamonds have generated a lot of money and loads of love stories. But diamonds have also launched wars and heartache.

Now, start-up companies are growing the sparkles in labs instead. De Beers is the largest diamond dealer in the jewelry box. It’s been around 130 years, you know the tagline, “diamonds are forever”. In the past it wasn’t very nice about “lab diamonds,” saying the real-deal, or nothing.

BUT folks worry about the ethical ramifications around mining diamonds, especially Millennials. So, The Hustle reports that De Beers now has a new company, called Lightbox Jewelry.

Guess what? They’ll now sell lab-grown diamonds (“oh, is that wild or farmed?”).
That company is supposedly coming to Oregon. We’ll keep our eye on it.

