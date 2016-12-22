In Brief: Funny enough in places to recommend so getting stuck seeing this won’t have you saying why me?



James Franco plays the nightmare every parent with daughters hope that daughter doesn’t find. He’s a multi-millionaire video game developer in his 30s who is deeply in love with barely out of her teens Stephanie. She’s played by Dirty Grandpa’s Zoey Deutch.

Brian Cranston is the distressed dad and Megan Mullally is his peacemaking wife. Cedric the Entertainer, comedian Keegan-Michael Key and Griffin Cluck, who plays the younger brother round out the cast.

Why Him? is a collaboration between director John Hamburg who co-wrote both Zoolanders and Meet the Parents, screenwriter Ian Hefler and actor Jonah Hill. The presence of Hill in the production explains the language and immaturity.

Yeah, it’s immature but it’s also quite funny in places and aw-gee heartwarming in others.

Most of the fun is provided by Franco’s Laird Mayhew whose tongue has no filter. Some of the lines he tosses out are laugh-out-loud funny and his connection with Key’s Gustav works. Though this is funny enough to recommend, it’s a shame to waste the talents of Cranston who has little else to do but be the fulcrum of the film’s comedy.

Director: John Hamburg

Stars: James Franco, Brian Cranston, Zoey Deutch, Keegan-Michael Key, Cedric the Entertainer, Megan Mullally, Griffin Cluck

Rated R for mature themes, languge. This year’s holiday contribution to young people who won’t be drawn to the really good movies that they ought to be seeing. Give it a 3 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

