Who’s Stealing Parking Meters In Oregon City?

Oregon City, Or. – Oregon City has a parking meter thief or thieves on its hands. Police say someone’s been stealing meters for the past few months. The latest rip off was discovered this Tuesday. Police says the thief or thieves cut the metal pole and steal the entire meter sometime during the overnight hours. They say the meters don’t contain a lot of money, since they are frequently emptied. But, they’re expensive to replace.

Police are asking anyone has found a stolen parking meter or has information about the thefts, they want you to call the Police Tip Line at 503-496-1615.