Whooping Cough Worsens in Eugene
By Grant McHill
Jun 6, 2018 @ 11:45 AM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Nearly three dozen students at an elementary school in Eugene will be kept home from school because of a whooping cough outbreak there.

The Register Guard reports Wednesday that their parents were told they had to stay home until the outbreak at Adams Elementary School passes because they weren’t vaccinated.

Unvaccinated students at all eight schools affected by outbreaks have been issued exclusion notices in recent weeks.

Lane County Public Health spokesman Jason Davis says it’s the worst pertussis season in Lane County in five years

So far, the county has investigated 142 pertussis cases. Positive lab tests have been returned in 108 of those.

Roughly 20 confirmed cases are reported in Lane County in a typical year.

