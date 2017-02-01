Whooping Cough Case At Beaverton High School

BEAVERTON, Ore.– The Washington County Health Department has extended it’s hours of service and is offering special immunization clinics so all students can have up to date immunizations. Exclusion day is coming up February 15th. Tuesday a student from Beaverton High School was kept from attending classes after being diagnosed with Whooping Cough.The disease is highly contagious . Anyone showing symptoms is urged to see a healthcare provider right away.

The illness is most dangerous for Infants under 1 year of age and Pregnant Mother’s in their last trimester. Frequent hand washing with soap and water is recommended . Cover coughs and sneezes tool