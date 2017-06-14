Who was present during the GOP baseball practice shooting
ABC News(ALEXANDRIA, Va.) — At least 20 Republican members of Congress were in attendance at Wednesday morning’s baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, when a gunman began firing, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and at least four other people.

The GOP lawmakers that make up a 34-member team had been practicing for Thursday’s annual charity congressional baseball game.

Zach Barth, a staffer of Rep. Roger Williams, was also injured. Barth is “receiving medical attention, but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery,” according to Williams.

Also among the injured is Matt Mika, the director of government relations for Tyson Foods’ Washington, D.C., office.

“He has been taken to a local hospital and we’re awaiting word on his condition. Matt has worked for Tyson Foods for more than six years and we’re deeply concerned about him and his family,” a spokesperson for Tyson Foods said in a statement.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio treated Scalise immediately after he was shot. Wenstrup has a medical degree and served in Iraq as a combat surgeon.

“I felt I was back in Iraq, but without my weapon,” Wenstrup told Fox News.

Here is the full list of attendees at the routine early-morning baseball practice that turned into a terrifying, chaotic scene:

Present during the shooting

    House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise
    Capitol Police officer
    Capitol Police officer
    Rep. Roger Williams
    Williams staffer Zach Barth
    Rep. Joe Barton
    Barton’s chief of staff Ryan Thomas
    Barton’s two sons, Jack and Brad
    Rep. Steve Pearce
    Rep. Mo Brooks
    Sen. Rand Paul
    Rep. Brad Wenstrup
    Rep. Ron DeSantis
    Sen. Jeff Flake
    Rep. Chuck Fleischmann
    Rep. Barry Loudermilk
    Rep. Jeff Duncan
    Rep. Trent Kelly
    Rep. John Moolenaar
    Rep. Gary Palmer
    Rep. Mike Bishop
    Rep. Jack Bergman
    Rep. Mike Conaway
    Rep. Rodney Davis
    Matt Mika

Practiced, but left before the shooting

    Rep. Tom Rooney
    Rep. Mark Walker
    Rep. Bill Johnson

Not present at the time of the shooting

    Rep. Matt Gaetz
    Rep. Roger Marshall
    Rep. Kevin Yoder
    Rep. Dennis Ross
    Rep. Ryan Costello
    Rep. Pat Meehan
    Rep. Doug LaMalfa
    Rep. Darren LaHood
    Rep. Steven Palazzo
    Rep. Kevin Brady
    Rep. Erik Paulsen
    Rep. John Shimkus

