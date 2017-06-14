Who was present during the GOP baseball practice shooting

ABC News(ALEXANDRIA, Va.) — At least 20 Republican members of Congress were in attendance at Wednesday morning’s baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, when a gunman began firing, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and at least four other people.
The GOP lawmakers that make up a 34-member team had been practicing for Thursday’s annual charity congressional baseball game.
Zach Barth, a staffer of Rep. Roger Williams, was also injured. Barth is “receiving medical attention, but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery,” according to Williams.
Also among the injured is Matt Mika, the director of government relations for Tyson Foods’ Washington, D.C., office.
“He has been taken to a local hospital and we’re awaiting word on his condition. Matt has worked for Tyson Foods for more than six years and we’re deeply concerned about him and his family,” a spokesperson for Tyson Foods said in a statement.
Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio treated Scalise immediately after he was shot. Wenstrup has a medical degree and served in Iraq as a combat surgeon.
“I felt I was back in Iraq, but without my weapon,” Wenstrup told Fox News.
Here is the full list of attendees at the routine early-morning baseball practice that turned into a terrifying, chaotic scene:
Present during the shooting
House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise
Capitol Police officer
Capitol Police officer
Rep. Roger Williams
Williams staffer Zach Barth
Rep. Joe Barton
Barton’s chief of staff Ryan Thomas
Barton’s two sons, Jack and Brad
Rep. Steve Pearce
Rep. Mo Brooks
Sen. Rand Paul
Rep. Brad Wenstrup
Rep. Ron DeSantis
Sen. Jeff Flake
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann
Rep. Barry Loudermilk
Rep. Jeff Duncan
Rep. Trent Kelly
Rep. John Moolenaar
Rep. Gary Palmer
Rep. Mike Bishop
Rep. Jack Bergman
Rep. Mike Conaway
Rep. Rodney Davis
Matt Mika
Practiced, but left before the shooting
Rep. Tom Rooney
Rep. Mark Walker
Rep. Bill Johnson
Not present at the time of the shooting
Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Roger Marshall
Rep. Kevin Yoder
Rep. Dennis Ross
Rep. Ryan Costello
Rep. Pat Meehan
Rep. Doug LaMalfa
Rep. Darren LaHood
Rep. Steven Palazzo
Rep. Kevin Brady
Rep. Erik Paulsen
Rep. John Shimkus
