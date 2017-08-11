While in Arizona for treatment, McCain attends Diamondbacks game with wife, daughter

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images(PHOENIX) — Sen. John McCain returned to Phoenix in late July to begin chemotherapy and radiation treatment for glioblastoma at the Mayo Clinic, but he’s making time for one of his favorite pastimes: watching his beloved Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Republican lawmaker, along with wife Cindy McCain and their daughter Meghan McCain, headed to Phoenix’s Chase Field Thursday night to watch the Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sadly, for the McCains, the Diamondbacks lost 8-6.

Regardless, they had a great time, as indicated by one of McCain’s tweets.

McCain’s office announced on July 28 that he was returning to the Grand Canyon state for treatment.

“In accordance with the guidance of his physicians, Sen. McCain is returning to Arizona to undergo further treatment at Mayo Clinic,” read the statement. “On Monday, July 31, he will begin a standard post-surgical regimen of targeted radiation and chemotherapy. During that time, Sen. McCain will maintain a work schedule. He plans to return to Washington at the conclusion of the August recess.”

