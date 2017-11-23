What’s on the menu for President Trump’s Thanksgiving dinner

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Trump will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this evening with “friends and family at the winter White House,” the first lady’s spokesperson said.

Here is what is on the first family’s table at Mar-a-Lago this holiday, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s press secretary.

-Turkey

-Stuffing

-Mashed potatoes and gravy

-Sweet potatoes with marshmallows

-A variety of baked goods

-Local produce and cheeses

-Red snapper

-Florida stone crab

-Dessert, including various cakes and pies

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.