What’s on the menu for President Trump’s Thanksgiving dinner

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Trump will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this evening with “friends and family at the winter White House,” the first lady’s spokesperson said.
Here is what is on the first family’s table at Mar-a-Lago this holiday, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s press secretary.
-Turkey
-Stuffing
-Mashed potatoes and gravy
-Sweet potatoes with marshmallows
-A variety of baked goods
-Local produce and cheeses
-Red snapper
-Florida stone crab
-Dessert, including various cakes and pies
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.