What Was Grammy Thinking?

For those who pay attention, awards shows like The Grammy’s will almost always be met with backlash from the fans of artists who did not win.

Just go look up Jay Z online (he was 0 for 8 at the show)

http://www.eonline.com/news/909910/the-internet-is-losing-its-mind-over-jay-z-getting-snubbed-at-the-2018-grammys

Most of the time, this complaining falls into the “sore loser” or “cry baby” category.

However, one snub has economists scratching their heads. The song “Despacito” from Puerto Rican singers “Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee” sold nearly 7 million copies last year. It tied the record for the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot 100 in history, topping charts for an astounding 16 straight weeks according to Forbes Magazine. It’s the only video in history to hit 4 billion views on YouTube. But still, it lost its categories like “Record of the Year” and “Best Duo.” So, economics must not play a role in these decisions.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brittanyhodak/2018/01/29/despacito-snubs-among-biggest-in-grammy-history/#135c3ee41ea3

For your complete list of winners and losers:

https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/28/entertainment/grammy-awards-winners/index.html

For the record, I am not emotionally invested in this. I’m just observing.