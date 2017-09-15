What to know about the boy who mowed the White House lawn

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Remember the days of mowing the lawn as part of your childhood chores? Well, mowing the lawn will probably always hold a special place in one Virginia boy’s heart.

Earlier this year, Frank Giaccio wrote a letter to President Trump asking if he could mow the White House lawn. On Friday, his dream came true.

He perfectly trimmed the grass blades in the Rose Garden as the cameras were rolling. Frank talked with ABC News’ Jordyn Phelps about his special day.

Here is what we learned about the youngster:

Name: Frank Giaccio

Age: 11

Home state: Virginia

Future Goals: “Becoming a Navy SEAL”

Frank’s going rate: $8 a lawn

Specialties: Power mower, push mower and weed whacker

On his experience mowing the lawn: “It was actually really cool because the president said that very few people get to come inside the Oval Office.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.