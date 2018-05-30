What Had Happened Was…….Ambien.

I was “Ambien tweeting”, says Roseanne Barr.

And then the drug maker fired back by saying that “racism is not a known side effect” of their product.

Ambien maker Sanofi responds to Roseanne Barr, who blamed racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett on the sleep medication: “Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.” https://t.co/Uj0SqzJM7y pic.twitter.com/uFmtnW1WOs — ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2018

You don’t quite know whether to chuckle, shake your head, or shake your fists in the air, but it’s already started a discussion about what the real side effects of Ambien ARE.

You might remember several years back when a government report was released, casting a pretty negative light on the drug as well as generic versions of it.

Here is a link to a 2013 article in The Atlantic outlining some of the dangers of taking Ambien.

Here is the conversation which aired on CBS This Morning back in May, 2013:

So it’s safe to say that while sleep drugs like Ambien may not cause someone to be racist, they certainly have an impact on a person’s judgement and behavior.

Perhaps there should be a warning on the bottle that says “do not text or tweet while on Ambien”.

Or, perhaps there could be an entire section of “Texts from Last Night” that feature people “Ambien Tweeting”.

I’m sure that would be entertaining.