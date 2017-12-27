Whale-Watching Week Begins on Oregon Coast

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) – State Parks and Recreation officials say this week is an excellent time to see whales on the Oregon coast.

Ranger Luke Parsons from the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay says an estimated 20,000 gray whale are traveling south from Alaska to warm lagoons off the coast of Baja, Mexico.

The parks department marks its annual whale-watching week by designating 24 “Whale Watching Spoken Here” sites that offer the best viewpoints. Volunteers staff the sites from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering viewing tips and facts about whales.

Whale-watching week began Wednesday and ends Dec. 31.