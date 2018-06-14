Whale Dolphin Washes Up on Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A right whale dolphin washed up on the Oregon coast last week.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it was found at Manzanita Beach. The creature was taken to Portland State University for a necropsy, but the results were inconclusive. More tests were being run to see if experts can determine the cause of the death.

Right whale dolphins look like a cross between an orca and a bottlenose dolphin. They are rarely spotted along the northern Oregon coastline.

