West Linn Police Chief Won’t Be Charged

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) – The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says it won’t charge the West Linn police chief with driving under the influence of intoxicants in an off-duty encounter with city officers in May because it didn’t find enough evidence to prove the allegation beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/tLQ9sB ) the district attorney’s office made the announcement Thursday regarding Police Chief Terry Timeus.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Bracken McKey wrote in a memo that officers in the case didn’t describe any impaired driving, didn’t do field sobriety tests or blood alcohol tests.

The officers said the chief had glassy or bloodshot eyes and slurred his words when he drove up to them May 16 as they were picking up dinner during their shift.

A police department spokesman declined to say if Timeus was back on the job. Timeus didn’t immediately return a telephone call for comment.