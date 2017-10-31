West Linn Police Chief Retires After Investigation

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) – West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus has retired from the department.

The move announced by the city Tuesday comes a month after the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said it wouldn’t charge the chief with driving under the influence of intoxicants.

City police officers said the chief had bloodshot eyes and slurred his words when he drove up to them during a May shift. The chief was off-duty at the time.

The DA’s office said it didn’t find enough evidence to prove the allegation beyond a reasonable doubt.

Timeus spent months on paid administration leave during the investigation, and the city describes his departure as a mutual parting of ways.

Timeus was appointed chief in 2005. He’s credited with overseeing the construction of a new police station.