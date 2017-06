(Photo courtesy of KGW)

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) – West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

A statement Thursday from the city manager’s office said outside investigators are looking into whether the chief violated policies related to a personnel matter. More details were not immediately available.

Captain Neil Hennelly has been appointed interim chief.

West Linn is about a 25-minute drive south of Portland.