West Linn Lieutenant Returns to Duty After Investigation

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon police lieutenant returned to duty after being placed on paid leave for two months related to a drunken driving investigation involving the police chief.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2k5FhhF ) a statement issued by the city of West Linn on Wednesday says Lt. Mike Stradley had violated unspecified city policies, but that “appropriate action was taken” and he was allowed to resume his job.

City spokeswoman Courtney Flynn says she could not comment on the nature of the violation or the action taken, saying they were personnel matters.

Stradley’s attorney Sean Riddell declined comment other than to say: “We’re thankful for their professional, thorough and speedy investigation and he’s proud to be back at work.”

The city placed Stradley on leave July 14.