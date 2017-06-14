Wells Fargo Building To Be Sold

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland’s tallest building is being sold.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Wells Fargo announced Wednesday it is selling the Wells Fargo Center and will lease back some office space.

Completed in 1973, the skyscraper is 546-feet tall – 10 feet higher than the U.S. Bancorp Tower.

Wells Fargo said the sale is part of a strategic realignment of real estate.

Downtown real estate has grown increasingly valuable in recent years as tech companies and others move from the suburbs into Portland’s core.