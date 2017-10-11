Welcome To The Boy Scouts, Girls!

The Boy Scouts will now be accepting…girl Scouts. Don’t they already have a group for that, called the Girl Scouts?

The announcement came today and was applauded by all of the lefties and fans of politically correct culture who see this change as a benefit. I’ve long been skeptical and have stood by the Boy Scouts staying an organization for boys.

But a call today gave me an interesting new take on the fate of the Boy & Girl Scouts. While the Boy Scouts are moving slightly to the left, as it seems everything else is these days, apparently the Girl Scouts have moved light years to the left. And if we can preserve some semblance of conservative values with the boys AND girls of America, then I’m all for it.

